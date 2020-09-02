





Is The 100 season 7 episode 13 new tonight? Within this piece, we come bearing some info on that … and a look ahead while we’re at it.

We won’t waste too much time here getting the bad news out of the way — there is no new installment of the series — however, there will be one next week! “Blood Giant” is coming and there’s a lot of dangerous stuff ahead. You can get a good teaser on that below, where Jason Rothenberg and Ross Knight set up some of what lies ahead.

One of the things that we learn in this video is that Sanctum is going to be front and center for a big chunk of this episode — not only that, but we could be inching closer to some of these characters coming together like never before. There is a lot of chaos already in this world, and then comes the eclipse. The threat of a red sun toxic is enough to lead to total panic in this world, and it’s enough to set the table for a lot of huge stuff at the end of the series.

Ultimately, we think that The 100 moving forward is going to be person vs. person, man vs. nature, and the threat of another apocalypse right around the corner. There are only a tiny handful of stories still to come, and this video makes us think that “Blood Giant” is going to throw a wrench out there that will have long-term effects on everything.

What’s the hard part? Having to wait for it. A week is a long time when you think about just how much cool stuff The 100 is trying to bring to the table.

What do you want to see on The 100 season 7 episode 13?

How do you think this episode will set the stage for the final ones? Be sure to share some of your thoughts and individual hopes in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: The CW.)

