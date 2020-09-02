The Good Doctor season 4 filming kicks off in Vancouver







We’ve waited a long time for it and yet, today it’s actually happening! Production on The Good Doctor season 4 is underway in Vancouver, and hopefully, this sets the stage for some exciting stuff coming ahead!

Filming season 4 has been a long time coming, and we’re not going to sit here and pretend as though it’s been an easy process getting things underway again. There were some issues related to testing that caused some delays, but the good news is that production is happening at a time in which the show should be ready when we get around to later this fall. Our hope at the moment is for a November premiere date.

As for what some of the stories are going to be when the show returns, it’s inevitable that we will see the global health crisis spotlighted in some shape or form. How in the world could it not be? We think that it’s essential in order to see how these characters are going to handle this crisis, let along the psychological impact it has on them in the long-term. How will Shaun and Lea’s relationship cope with this, for example? There’s also still the aftermath of Dr. Melendez’s death that will have to be taken on, especially since it felt rather abrupt at the end of this past season.

We’re sure that there are some new characters and stories that are going to be teased over time, but let’s be honest — we’re not at a point yet where we can speculate as to what some of these things are going to be for now.

