Big Brother 22 All-Stars: Why were the live feeds down so long overnight?







Last night in the Big Brother 22 All-Stars house … well, there wasn’t much. Or, at the very least, there wasn’t a lot that we got a chance to really see. The live feeds were down for the bulk of the evening and the overnight, and there still isn’t all that much out there that gives us a sense as to why.

If we had to guess, we’d say this: It may have something to do with another wall yeller being potentially on the premises or close to it. We think it’s a touchy thing — the wall yeller earlier this week announced that Nicole and Cody are playing everyone in the house. That did give us a lot of good content and it is changing up the game — Ian is actually seeing the truth about how the house works now!

Ultimately, though, we wish that there were fewer wall yellers at this point — it did shake up the game, but we want some players to figure out a few different things for themselves. Beyond just that, we also do want to see live feeds period, and this stuff may be keeping us from getting a lot of it.

So what’s going on game-wise beyond that? Kaysar is still probably going to be evicted over Christmas, and we don’t get a great sense that anything is going to change that. We do think he’ll try something more, but we recognizes that he will probably be evicted come the show on Thursday night.

