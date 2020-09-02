Outlander season 6: Are preparations for filming underway?







For everyone out there who is excited for Outlander season 6, we are inching ever closer to production starting!

The new evidence that we’ve got now is courtesy of star John Bell (Young Ian), who posted on Instagram that he is prepping for the new season — and getting his hair together to emulate the current look of Young Ian. This is a character with a totally-unique look and backstory at the moment, given that he’s got that Highlander history mixed with what he learned during his time with the Mohawk. We’re sure that there is going to be some time spent on the latter during season 6 — it’s important that we get that in order to understand better where he is coming from.

Want to get some more news when it comes to Outlander in video form? Then be sure to check out some thoughts on the future below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other news and then also view our show playlist.

With Bell starting to get ready to film again, we have to imagine that we’ll see a lot of news about season 6 over the months to come. With that being said, this is probably going to be one of the most difficult filming periods that the show has ever had. There will probably be a lot of scenes with only a tiny handful of extras and limited control due to the global health crisis. They may need to change certain elements of the story in order to make filming feasible, but we don’t want to read too much into anything at the moment. It is still early, and there are a lot of details to be unearthed.

Ultimately, the big takeaway here is that filming is going to be happening sooner rather than later. It’s been a long wait, but we certainly hope that it will be worthwhile.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Outlander, including what Sam Heughan has been up to as of late

Are you excited to see more of what’s ahead on Outlander season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around to get some more news on the series. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







