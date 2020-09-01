Lucifer season 5 spoilers: Star on last-minute finale change-up







As we await Lucifer season 5 to finish airing its run on Netflix, we know one thing — it’s not the end of the series. Despite being previously declared the final season, the streaming service came back and changed their mind. They are allowing there to be one more chapter of this story, and that is going to be conclusion now.

There’s a chance that you’ve heard some of the stories already about the changes that the writers had to make at roughly the last-minute. They had a plan for the end of the series, but were able to tweak some things to basically extend the end of the series into a sixth season. They will have an opportunity to let certain stories breathe a little bit better, which is probably a good thing for the future of Lucifer overall.

So what was this change-up like for some of the actors? Speaking per Metro, here is some of what star Kevin Alejandro (Dan) had to say about it:

“All of us went into it, and continued throughout the journey, up until the episode before the last one, thinking this was our series finale. That this [season five] was the show finale … You can tell, I think… through the scripts and through the episodes that they didn’t hold anything back, they were just pushing forward. Everyone was under that impression, until Netflix changed their minds. So it sort of threw us all for a loop!”

Here is one of the good things about the writers having this philosophy throughout the season — they’re not taking anything at all for granted here. Their goal is to pull out all of the stops to ensure that you get the best season imaginable. Let’s just cross our fingers and hope that the end result is awesome.

How much ground do you think Lucifer is going to cover over the second half of season 5?

