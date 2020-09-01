Law & Order: SVU season 22 spoilers: Premiere won’t take on cliffhanger







Is Sir Tobias Moore alive? That may be a question you are left to wonder entering Law & Order: SVU season 22 — and understandably so!

With that being said, though, it does not appear as though this is a question that will be answered right away. In a new post on Twitter asking about if we’ll see the trial of Ian McShane’s character (who had a supposed heart attack in the finale) in the premiere, here is what showrunner Warren Leight had to say:

I can answer this… no it won’t. A lot has happened since we shut down, in New York, and in our country. First few eps will see our squad grappling with many of the losses and changes and challenges we’re all going through at this moment.

Will the show circle back to Tobias Moore eventually? We have to imagine that they will, given that the series often does pay off some of its long-term story arcs. The wrtiers could just be taking on some other priorities first, given everything from police reform to the global pandemic that is going on in the world. This is a series that has long been about taking on issues head-on, and this season presents an opportunity to examine some of that. How does Olivia Benson fit in to the world as it is currently constituted? What about the rest of the team? This is an unprecedented era of our time, and there are stories that need to be addressed desperately through this show’s signature lens. Because viewers find a sense of comfort and familiarity with some of these characters, SVU is uniquely qualified to handle delicate, important issues.

SVU is slated to premiere on NBC this fall, and hopefully the cast and crew able to do safely work to produce the best television that they can.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SVU

What do you want to see tackled when we get around to Law & Order: SVU season 22?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, stick around to receive some other insight. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







