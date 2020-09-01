NCIS: Los Angeles: LL Cool J, Chris O’Donnell developing dance series







We know that LL Cool J and Chris O’Donnell have a great relationship that stems from their time on NCIS: Los Angeles. Now, they could be carrying that over into a new series behind the scenes!

Today, it was announced that the two actors are going to executive-produce a new dance competition show entitled Come Dance with Me. What’s the premise? Talented young dancers will invite someone to dance with them for a grand prize. The twist? That someone is a family member or other adult with no dance training, but someone who has been a key influence in their life. According to TVLine, the two will go “on an uplifting and emotional journey to learn and perform challenging routines, with the assistance of professional choreographers, in a competition with other duos.”

Basically, this sounds somewhat similar to Dancing with the Stars, at least in that you’ve got one person with dance experience and then another who has to be taught.

In a statement, here is what the two actors (who are resuming filming for NCIS: Los Angeles this week) had to say about the new venture:

“We believe this concept is fun for the whole family, especially given the number of children we both have … We reminisced about our kids’ dance lessons and how it would look if they had to teach us how to dance. What we noticed was, aside from the two-left-feet element, like most parents no one wants to let their kids down. The show is about being creative, having a good time and bringing families together through dance. It’s a fun show with a big heart!”

Also, this is probably the sort of uplifting content that a network like CBS is looking for in times like this. Odds are the show won’t are for a little while, so there is time for them to get all of this together.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles, including more discussion on filming

What do you think about LL Cool J and Chris O’Donnell’s new show idea?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, stick around to secure some more news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







