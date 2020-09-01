NCIS: Los Angeles season 12: What we expect as filming nears







Just in case you have not heard as of yet, NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 is slated to begin production this week! It’s the first of the NCIS franchise to get back to work, with the main franchise picking up next week.

As for what to expect, we have a feeling that the answer to that is somewhat complicated. We’re sure that there are plans for the writers to address what they left off with when it comes to Argento, a unique sort of adversary in that it’s not the sort of character the team often has to face off against. There’s a lot of exciting content that could be coming around this, and we’re sure on some level, the stories that we see early on will be reflective of what was written last season before production shut down.

So how could the events of the past several months change things? We have a feeling that the global health crisis will be interwoven in here somewhere, even if it’s not a central part of the story. Since NCIS: New Orleans is doing a whole episode about it, we recognize that this is a part of this world. It may not directly impact any cases, but we’re sure that it will be referenced at some point. This show is still looking to be some sort of escape from the outside, so there is a delicate balancing act.

Beyond the Argento storyline, we’re hoping that season 12 will focus on personal relationships, especially since this is a time where this sort of thing really matters. Romantic relationships will be a part of it, but so could family and making sure you’re happy with the life that you have. This was explored hard back in “Answers” in season 11.

