The Bachelorette: Becca Kufrin confirms Garrett Yrigoyen break up







The rumors have been out there for weeks, but Becca Kufrin has now confirmed it: She and Garrett Yrigoyen are no longer together.

In a post on Instagram, Kufrin opened up about the end of her engagement to the man she met more than two years ago on her season of The Bachelorette. (Previously, she was briefly engaged to Arie Luyendyk Jr. following his season of the show.) The hurdles in Becca and Garrett’s relationship were present from the start, largely due to controversial Instagram likes from Garrett that were revealed when the season was first airing. She stood by him at that time, and they’ve also dealt with a number of other headlines about his controversial stances, including during the social-justice movement of the past few months.

Is it possible that differences in ideology led to the split? Sure, but that’s their decision to open up on some of that. There is no sense on projecting, especially since it’s clear that the two are now going their separate ways and it’s been expected for a while due to the rumors.

As for what this means for the future of Becca in Bachelor Nation, it doesn’t change much. We’re sure that she will continue to have a presence on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, which she has hosted alongside fellow lead Rachel Lindsay. Hopefully, she will have the time to heal and move forward from all of this.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelorette, including the latest promo

What do you think about Becca and Garrett ending their engagement now?

Be sure to share in the comments, and remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







