Outlander notes: Sam Heughan, Graham McTavish, and filming discussion







Happy September, everyone! We’re in a new month now, so why not kick things off here with the latest Outlander notes?

Let’s start this piece off with the following — we know that there’s an eagerness to see the Starz drama back in production with season 6. We’re hopeful that it will happen before too long, even though there is no official start date. We know that there are some UK-based shows back in production and that is a promising start — think in terms of Call the Midwife and Line of Duty. Granted, they use very different filming locations and are totally different shows, but there is optimism with that.

For some more Outlander video news, watch our season 6 expectations below! After you do that, subscribe to Matt and Jess on YouTube for more and then view our show playlist. We’ll have other updates before too long…

Also, we know that Sam Heughan has already been at work filming his upcoming Men in Kilts. We know that a good bit of footage for the series (picked up at Starz) was filmed some time ago, but the two have been spotted together over the past several days. There is no premiere date for this series, but we’re hopeful that it will arrive a little bit later this year. Starz could use the programming with some of their other shows on hold.

Of course, with all of these productions the most important thing is safety. No matter where you are in the world right now, we all have to be vigilant in order to ensure that you and others are protected. That’s why we are okay with being patient — we know that we’re getting more of the series eventually. Also, let’s be honest — we’ve dealt with long Droughtlanders before. The only thing that makes this one different is the unexpected nature of it. At least Sam and Graham will be providing some entertainment in the meantime, right?

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Outlander right now, including other updates on what could be coming

Are you excited to see Outlander season 6 underway before too long?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around to get some more news. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







