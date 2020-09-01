The Conners season 3: Sara Gilbert on filming during health crisis







Recently, The Conners became one of the first multi-camera comedy series to film during the global health crisis. They are hoping that the show will be ready to air on ABC this fall, but there are a lot of metaphorical boxes that need to be checked off before that time.

Take, for example, making sure that production stays steady and that everyone remains healthy during the next several weeks … and this is something that the cast on set is taking very much seriously. For more on that, why not look at what series star Sara Gilbert is saying below? In a new interview with Good Morning America, the actress does her best to explain how the entire production is taking precautions amidst the global health crisis, including how masks are being worn almost the entirety of the time the cast and crew are on set working. There are plenty of other measures, including testing, that are actively being taken.

Doing work during times like this is far from easy, but one of the things that The Conners is going to be doing is tackling some of these issues head-on. One of the big focuses of this show has long been capturing a certain slice of American life, and we have a feeling that this is going to continue to be a focal point of the series for quite some time moving forward, as well. There will be discussions about the health crisis, just as there could also be stories about other current events that are coming, as well.

In the end, The Conners does realize that they are a comedy. They’re not going to be doing all that much to reinvent the wheel … mostly because they don’t have to. There are a lot of other things that they can do in order to bring humor to the table.

"It's definitely different … but I do feel very lucky." @THESaraGilbert talks returning to the set of "The Conners," which is the first broadcast comedy series to be back in production since the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/i9rZzYvW4s pic.twitter.com/SGXxQNnfPN — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 27, 2020

