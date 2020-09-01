Dancing with the Stars 29 cast reveal coming this Wednesday







If you are interested in learning the full cast for Dancing with the Stars 29, you don’t have to wait too much longer!

This week, the show has made it clear that come Wednesday on Good Morning America, you will have a chance to learn every person who is going to be taking part in this season. There are rumors aplenty out there, including ones that revolve around reality stars, former football players, and Disney Channel actresses. We’re hoping that there is a solid lineup of familiar faces — if nothing else, we want to be genuinely surprised by some of the names.

Of course, the biggest change for this upcoming season has already been announced: The hiring of Tyra Banks as the new host/executive producer. She will be stepping in for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, and we remain very much surprised by the decision to remove the two of them from your post. It’s going to be an unusual change for the series, to say the least. We’ll have to wait and see precisely what sort of impact this has.

For some video discussion on Dancing with the Stars in video form, be sure to watch our take on Tom and Erin’s exit below! Once you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our show playlist!

Ultimately, there is really just one thing we’re hoping for in regards to the cast reveal: A real absence of controversial people. We’re not altogether into the idea of seeing more divisiveness on a show that is about silly ballroom dancing, and that’s all that Sean Spicer really contributed to the narrative over time.

Remember that the Dancing with the Stars 29 premiere is going to be taking place on September 14 — compared to some other shows on the network, this is really not that far away at all.

Related News – Be sure to get some more updates on Dancing with the Stars

What do you want to see when it comes to the Dancing with the Stars 29 cast?

Are there any particular names you are curious enough to see? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, stick around for some other news, as well. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

But who are the stars? 🧐 Make sure to tune in to @GMA this Wednesday to find out! pic.twitter.com/w1ivmX9T9d — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) August 28, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







