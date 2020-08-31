Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Kenosha and the RNC







The August 30 edition of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver is the last before a long hiatus, and there were was a lot that needed to be addressed.

Before getting into the main segment, our host of course spent a good bit of time on the RNC — a big-time subject of headlines over the past few weeks. He took a look at the difference between some of the convention’s speeches and reality, especially when it comes to the pandemic and also discussions about race. His primary targets were Larry Kudlow and Nikki Haley, who had quite the shocking perception of specific events.

After taking on the RNC, Oliver then shifted over to another series of current events: Ones that took place in Kenosha. There have been protests and violence following the death of Jacob Blake, and we’ve seen this become headline news — the second time this has happened in the past several months. Oliver’s takedown of certain people within law enforcement there was pointed and powerful, as was his decision to talk about some of the media and political coverage of it. He also pressed the importance of voting on a massive scale (not just President) and the impact of events such as what the Milwaukee Bucks did in protesting against playing a playoff game.

This was an incredibly important week in regards to the future of the country — there is a real possibility of change. Yet, there are a lot of parties involved here and it’s going to take more than any one thing to make the world start to get a little bit better.

One more thing that we’ll say here: Kudos to the show for the tribute to Chadwick Boseman near the start of the show. The theme song is where we often see such things happen.

