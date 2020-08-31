The Blacklist season 8: How many episodes could we get?







We’re starting to inch closer to The Blacklist season 8 coming on the air, and of course we couldn’t be more excited about that.

Of course, even with filming starting next month and the show premiering come November 13, there are still a lot of things to talk about now. Take, for example, a debate in regards to the season 8 episode count. How many are we going to have a chance to see coming up?

In a perfect world, we’d love for there to be another batch of 22 episodes, given that this gives us a chance to see a lot of cool Blacklisters and interesting twists/turns. Unfortunately, that’s going to be a tall order all things considered. The show typically has from mid-summer until the spring to film their episodes; now, almost two months are going to be cut off from that.

Personally, we do think that we’re going to be lucky to get somewhere within the 18-20 range for the season, unless the show has a shorter hiatus over the holidays or they extend filming beyond when they really do. Of course, that would mean that a potential season 8 finale would not be ready in May.

There’s also another consideration here: Whether or not this will be the final season. That’s not something that we know at the moment, but we hope that with all of the uncertainty that the show is dealing with this year, the producers will have a chance to finish the story on their terms … no matter when it is.

