America’s Got Talent show #4 lineup: Brandon Leake, Kenadi Dodds, more







Come Tuesday night’s new America’s Got Talent episode, the final edition of the live quarterfinals are here! There are eleven more acts taking the stage, with another five of them moving forward to the next round. We’ll have to see if there are some wild-card acts that are named after the fact, but we don’t think there’s any guarantee of that at the moment.

So who is posed to perform on this upcoming show? Some of these people are expected since the rest of the contestants have already performed, but let’s go ahead and hand down the list.

Brandon Leake – He is Howie Mandel’s Golden Buzzer act, and we know already that he is an extraordinary talent as a spoken-word poet.

Broken Roots – The singing duo was added to the live shows at the last minute, and the two of them are replacing Thomas Day, who was originally announced as the part of the next round.

Bello Sisters – An acrobatic trio who did some really impressive things earlier on in the competition.

C.A. Wildcats – A cheer group, and one of the best that we’ve seen on this competition over the years.

Celina Graves – An immensely talented singer with a lot to offer, but is she memorable enough amidst the entire pack?

Divas and Drummers of Compton – They’re going to have that local connection to the show, and what we saw of them in the auditions was pretty darn fantastic.

Noah Epps – A dancer with some skills, but will it be enough in this pack?

Resound – A vocal trio who is going to have to contend with a LOT of other strong vocalists in the competition at this point.

Alex Hooper – A comedian who showed off his talents roasting the judges upon his first appearance on the show.

Kenadi Dodds – In between her relatability and vocal chops, we have to imagine that she’s one of the easier contenders to make it far.

Lightwave Theatre Company – They had a truly unique audition, and one that is well suited amidst the rest of the pack.

