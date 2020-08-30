Dancing with the Stars 29 rumors: Is Skai Jackson coming on board?







We’re coming closer to the full Dancing with the Stars 29 cast announcement, and there is a new name that you can add to the list now: Skai Jackson.

According to some photos over on Just Jared, there is a strong bit of evidence to suggest that the Disney Channel star (famous for her role of Zuri on Jessie and Bunk’d) could be a part of the ballroom competition this go-around.

This is a casting that would make a reasonable amount of sense when you really think about it. There is a long history of Dancing with the Stars casting people from the Disney Channel world, and no matter how you slice it Skai is someone who fits into that perfectly. This is also an incentive for young viewers to want to watch the show, and this is an audience that this show often struggles in order to cater.

As for how well Jackson could do on this show, she feels like an almost-immediate contender to go far. Typically younger performers are well-suited for this competition since they tend to soak up the moves easier; also, being a performer already should allow her to be able to get into the character of some of these routines. we know that this is as important as just about anything within the Dancing with the Stars world.

As of right now, this new season is slated to premiere on September 14.

