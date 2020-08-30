MTV VMAs 2020: Where to watch, live stream pre-show event







The 2020 MTV VMAs are set to air tonight, and it goes without saying that this is going to be one of the biggest music events of the year. Like many other things as of late, it’s also not going to be anywhere close to similar to what we’ve seen in the past.

At one point, there were hopes that the show tonight could at least feel somewhat close to normal amidst this global health crisis. Yet, at the same time you have to be flexible. That is what MTV is doing, and tonight the goal is delivering an experience that is unique and entertaining … while also keeping people safe at the same time.

So while you wait for the show proper to kick off at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, there is a chance for you to watch the pre-show online! All you have to do is head over to the link here right now! There are some special appearances that will take place throughout the stream as you prepare for the show itself, and it should be at least a nice bit of escapism from the outside world.

For those who haven’t heard all that much about the performers for the show this year, you are going to have a chance to see Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga alongside the Black Eyed Peas, BTS, CNCO, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Maluma, Miley Cyrus, and then also The Weeknd. There are also going to be noteworthy presenters who will do their best to liven up the show no matter where they are in the world. In the end, our hope is that we’re going to have a thoroughly exciting experience from top to bottom; the MTV VMAs always have a knack for delivering unforgettable moments, and we hope that this year is no exception.

