Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: The post-Veto plan







Coming out of the Power of Veto Competition in the Big Brother 22 All-Stars house, we knew who was going to be safe for the week. Kevin has the power and with that, he’s got safety and nothing to worry about.

When it comes to Enzo, meanwhile, he has some important decisions to now make when it comes to the future. He needs to try to figure out who he wants as his replacement nominee, especially in the event that Kaysar remains his intended target.

For the time being, it does seem as though Enzo has an easy option — Christmas. She already volunteered to go on the block in what can be interpreted as her taking one for the team. she wants to prove her loyalty, and this can be a way to ensure that Enzo doesn’t get any additional blood on his hands at all. If Kaysar is the target, this is the move that makes the most sense.

Yet, one of the things that Enzo does have to think about here is whether or not this is really the move that he wants to make when there are bigger targets out there. Ian is a name that has been bandied about here and there as a possibility, but that was more in the event that Kaysar came off the block. There are a lot of people who would love to see David up there, but the question becomes with that whether or not you want to run the risk that Kaysar stays. That is a tricky situation there.

