Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight, August 30?







Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Within this article, we'll break that down and also look ahead.

Before we say too much else, we can hand down some good news here! After all, there is going to be a new edition of the series on the air tonight! You will have a chance to see more of Oliver’s signature comedy, with a considerable amount of news thrown in there, as well. There’s still a lot that can be addressed here in between the Republican National Convention, the election in general, and all sorts of other notable, headline-grabbing events.

Here’s the bad news — this new episode is going to be the last one on HBO for a good while. You’re going to be stuck waiting a good while for the series to come back on the air. How long? Think in terms of the next few weeks. The show will be back at the end of September, and that will allow it to have a lot of shows leading up to the big election in November. That part of this is great news … but the bad news is clearly the fact that we’re about to enter the longest hiatus that we’ve had for the show so far this year.

Will Last Week Tonight move back to its typical studio between tonight’s episode and its return? We’re sure that this is something that they will actively think a lot about, but we can’t guarantee anything at the moment. We don’t think it’s altogether necessary, given that Oliver doesn’t tend to have any real guests and there’s no additional benefit to going back to the studio other than slightly better video quality and the visual aesthetic. It’s going to be up to whatever both the producers and HBO want to do here.

