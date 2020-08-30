Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Who won the veto, week 4?







The Power of Veto Competition unfolded today in the Big Brother 22 All-Stars house — and of course, this is where we spend our time going through who won!

As always, let’s kick things off here with a small recapping of recent events. Head of Household Enzo nominated Kaysar and Kevin for eviction, and it’s clear that the former is the target. Bayleigh, Tyler, and David joined the three in the Veto Competition, though it was clear entering it that none of these three would use the Veto on Kaysar if they won. He tried to make a campaign-of-sorts to Bayleigh to do it, but that only ended up annoying her and making her feel like he was talking down to her. Ian is out there as a possible backdoor, but we don’t get the sense Enzo wants to name a replacement nominee if he doesn’t have to.

So what did happen in the end here? Kevin won the Veto! This paints an interesting scenario for the week, since Kevin is sure to use it to remove himself from the block. Yet, Enzo is going to have to name a replacement nominee … and what direction will he go here? David could be an easy option for him, with the other being Ian if he wants to get a little more aggressive. Unfortunately, Kaysar is probably going to be a goner, but there is a little more unpredictability now than there was previously.

