America’s Got Talent season 15: Is Thomas Day gone from top 44?







America’s Got Talent season 15 is going to be airing the final quarterfinal performance show on Tuesday night, and there is already a surprise here. Thomas Day, who was originally a part of the top 44, is no longer a part of the lineup.

What’s going on here? The confusion started when Day, a singer, was replaced on this past lineup by Nolan Neal. Originally, the plan was for Neal to be on the show this coming week. Now, the spot that was left over for presumably Day has been filled by Broken Roots. The singing cop duo was previously eliminated from the competition before the start of the live shows; now, that is changing with them on board.

As for why Thomas Day is no longer a part of the show, America’s Got Talent isn’t saying … but this is the sort of thing that happens here and there. Sometimes, it’s an instance of an act choosing to withdraw; on other occasions, it’s the show making a last-second decision for behind-the-scenes reasons. We don’t necessarily think that this dooms Day by any means, given that he already has a sizable following on Instagram and he’s building a YouTube channel for his music. Yet, there’s no denying that this show offers up a great platform and opportunity to showcase your music to as many people as possible.

The most notable situation of an MIA contestant we can think of before this is Annaliese Nock, who vanished after her first solo audition — but she had a chance to come back this year with her father Bello. The two were eliminated earlier this season, in an act that Bello was not medically cleared to participate in.

What do you think about Thomas Day seemingly being out on the America’s Got Talent performance shows?

