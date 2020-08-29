Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Week 4 Veto players







Curious to know the week 4 Veto players within the Big Brother 22 All-Stars house, or some early scenarios for what lies ahead? Go ahead and consider this piece your early source on all of it.

First, though, let’s kick things off with a recap — Enzo is Head of Household, and made it clear shortly after this that the target for eviction would be Kaysar. This is not some deep-rooted personal decision against the guy, but rather him recognizing that he hasn’t spoken much game with him and this is a move that can be easily done in order to ensure that there isn’t much in the way of blowback that comes back at him down the road. Kevin is also up there, but strictly as a pawn — he’s already tried to do damage control here, and made it clear to Kevin that he would not nominate him again if he wins HoH down the road.

The Veto is important today mostly because if Kaysar or Kevin win, Enzo needs to choose a worthy replacement nominee. If Kaysar goes off the block, there’s a chance he may nominate and try to target Ian — a serious threat to win the game and someone who has done so before. The two don’t have a super-tight relationship, but the issue is that there are other players Enzo is working with who are reasonably close to Ian. If he’s up against Kevin, there’s a good chance he goes … but not everyone in the alliance may be happy.

If Kevin goes off the block, however, Enzo may not want to nominate Ian since he probably wouldn’t be evicted. That’s where another pawn is a reasonable strategy.

The Veto players for the week include Enzo, Kevin, Kaysar and then also Tyler (who seems to be picked all the time), David, and then Bayleigh. Of this group, Bayleigh may not try to win for the sake of exposing allegiances. Meanwhile, David’s pretty terrible in competitions to date and Tyler is a threat. It’s really everyone against Kaysar, though, and the cards are stacked against him.

