Lucifer season 6: The filming window & (early) premiere date hopes







Yes, we know that there are still eight more episodes to come for Lucifer season 5. However, why would we let that stop us from having some preliminary conversations in regards to season 6? There is still a great deal to talk and think about here, especially with a lot of the postmortem comments that have been coming out.

Interested in getting some further news on Lucifer in video form? If you missed our review on the first eight episodes, you can check that out at the bottom of this article! After you do just that, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our show playlist.

One of the things that we’ve learned already is simply this: There are plans for Lucifer season 6 to film almost immediately after the end of season 5. There isn’t a lot left of this current season to shoot, so it just makes the greatest amount of sense to transition from the end of one season to the start of the next.

If the second half of season 5 does premiere at some point over the holiday season, what does that mean in terms of season 6? We think that a summer/early fall 2021 release window makes the most sense. That would give the creative team plenty of time to wrap the episodes, piece them together properly, and get them out there with a full promo campaign. This is assuming that there are no unexpected curveballs, including changes to episode order (season 5 is very popular) or production delays. We’re in a time that is more uncertain than any other in recent memory. It would be silly to sit here and assume that everything is going to happen swimmingly.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Lucifer right now, including more commentary on what the future may hold for Michael!

What do you want to see in regards to Lucifer season 6 … or is it far too early for you to even say?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







