NCIS season 18: When to expect a premiere date announcement







We now know that NCIS season 18 is going to start filming in under two weeks! It’s something very-much worth anticipating, but there are also a lot of hurdles that need to be leapt over before the episode airs.

What is one of the biggest ones? Making sure the production is a-okay and running smoothly. This is one of the reasons why many networks are being so cautious when it comes to announcing premiere dates — they don’t want to put anything out there, only to then have to walk it back a little bit later on down the road.

Yet, NBC did announce some of their premiere dates just days ago, with many of them following on the week of November 9. We’ve stated previously that we think November 10 is the earliest the show can premiere due to the Presidential Election a week prior … but we also recognize that the ball is firmly in CBS’ court when it comes to some of this stuff.

What we would say is this — given that CBS just put out an updated fall schedule without premiere dates, we would be surprised for them to then turn around and say “okay, let’s start releasing some specific premiere dates now.” We think that this is probably a couple of weeks out since there’s no real need to rush things here. Let’s start things off with seeing how production goes first, and the same goes for NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans. NCIS specifically may want to hold off its premiere, as well, until new episodes of FBI and FBI: Most Wanted are ready.

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 18?

Have any specific predictions? Be sure to let us know right away in the comments! Meanwhile, be sure to then also check back soon for so much more. (Photo: CBS.)

