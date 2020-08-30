Is The Chi new tonight on Showtime? The hope for season 4 episodes







Is The Chi new tonight on Showtime? If you are looking for answers on that subject, we’ve got some of that for you now within!

Let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way now: There is no new episode tonight, and we’re going to be waiting instead to learn if there are more episodes coming at all. The network has yet to officially renew the drama for another season. We certainly hope that there are more episodes coming, but there are a lot of things up in the air right now.

The decision to renew a show is not easy, and in a lot of ways we wish that it was. It would make a process like this far less excruciating, right? Showtime has to look at the ratings for the third season, and then also look at this proportional to its subscribers. It’s not just about how many people watched the show; instead, it’s also about trying to weigh this versus how many people bought Showtime specifically for it. There’s a lot of value in that, as opposed to people who already have the network watching it.

Also, you have to think about the budget, scripts, and a possible filming window. All of these conversations are amplified further amidst a global health crisis, like the one that we currently find ourselves entrenched in.

More than likely, there will be a decision made on The Chi over the next few months — from there, we can establish a better timeline for both production and then a season 4 premiere date. There is always going to be more relevant stories to tell within this world; it mostly comes down to 1) if the writers have a chance to tell them and 2) what they choose to focus on in a given period of time.

