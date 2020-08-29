Dancing with the Stars 29 rumors: Jesse Metcalfe and Vernon Davis







Even though Kaitlyn Bristowe and AJ McLean are the only two confirmed Dancing with the Stars 29 contestants, the rumor mill is going into overdrive with some other familiar faces.

According to a new report from Us Weekly, here are a couple more names joining a rumored list that also includes actress Anne Heche and Carole Baskin, made famous this year by Tiger King.

Jesse Metcalfe – The actor has a wide array of credits to his name including Dallas, Desperate Housewives, and most recently the Hallmark Channel series Chesapeake Shores. He feels like one of those people who may have been in contention in the past, but has never been brought on the show before. We know that he’s going to have an audience out there, especially among soap fans given that his big break came in Passions. (That is before playing the title character in John Tucker Must Die.)

Vernon Davis – In his heyday, he was considered to be one of the best tight ends in all of football. Most of his career was spent with the San Francisco 49ers, prior to him eventually being a part of the Denver Broncos and then Washington. It’s pretty standard for Dancing with the Stars to have some sort of football star be a part of the season, so we don’t think there is anything altogether shocking that comes with him being on this list.

