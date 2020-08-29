Outlander Summer Series preview: Lauren Lyle, John Bell, & cooking!







This weekend on Facebook, you are going to continue to have a chance to see the Outlander Summer Series unfold — and this time around, it’s going to be about cooking! It could be something very-much worth watching if you’re hungry … or you want to get a little bit creative in the kitchen.

So what do we know about this episode? It’s going to arrive on Facebook on Sunday at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time / 1:00 p.m. Eastern. Eventually, it should also end up over on YouTube. This is going to be a celebration entitled A Taste of Outlander, where stars Lauren Lyle (Marsali) and John Bell (Young Ian) are joined by Theresa Carle-Sanders, who is responsible for two separate Outlander Kitchen cookbooks based on Diana Gabaldon’s books and the Starz series. She will teach them how to do one of her recipes, which could be entertaining for a wide array of reasons. For starters, we don’t know much about John and Lauren’s cooking skills!

These Outlander Summer Series videos are being done in order to benefit Doctors Without Borders, whose work is especially important during times like these. Hopefully, they do serve as a way to get some show-related enjoyment during a time where we’re going to be waiting for many more months in order to see new episodes. There are more episodes coming, including a Q&A session led by Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan. In the end, it’s clear that there is a lot of great stuff worth looking forward to, so we’ll see how some things play out over the course of the coming weeks.

