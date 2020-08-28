Mayans MC season 3: Are we any closer to filming starting up?







To think, we’re almost at the time of the year when Mayans MC / Sons of Anarchy would air new episodes on FX. However, we’re now in a situation where new episodes have yet to even film. Like many other shows plotting production, things came to a screeching halt for the motorcycle drama earlier this year due to the global health crisis. Since that time, it’s all been a waiting game. The cast and crew are eager to go back, but there is confirmation as to when they can.

Yet, it does appear as though they are inching a little bit closer to getting back. Earlier this month, star JD Pardo (EZ Reyes) noted that “we are getting closer [to filming]. In a way further along than the last 2 Seasons but physical production has not started, yet. Still a process to go through [with the pandemic] guidelines but we are getting closer. I’ll be sure to let everyone know when we have an official date.” That’s encouraging, no?

For now, it feels fair to rule out the new season premiering at any point this year. Even if production starts next month/early October, there probably won’t be time to get everything edited together. Trying to figure out how to shoot this show with harsh filming regulations is probably no easy feat, especially when you have scenes with a lot of characters in confined spaces and also intense, up-close-and-personal sequences. The season is going to happen, but patience is going to be required.

Of course, it’s a little bit harder to be patient when you are wondering who that dead person was at the end of the season 2 finale. Consider that one of many things we’re curious about moving into the new season…

