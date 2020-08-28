Wynonna Earp season 4, part 2 will premiere in 2021, per new teaser







We know that this weekend marks the midseason finale for Wynonna Earp season 4. To go along with that, we’ve also now learned that it will be the last episode for at least the remainder of the year.

If you look below, you can see an ominous teaser for the second half of the season that confirms you’ll be getting it come 2021. There is work already being done on the remaining episodes, so hopefully that’s a sign that it will air sooner rather than later once the new year hits. While this is a bummer of a wait, we also gotta still profess happiness that we got the first half of the season in 2020 at all. We recognize fully that there are some other networks that are holding onto their shows to air the whole seasons at once — even if multiple episodes were filmed prior to the global health crisis shutting things down.

As for what you can expect to see on these upcoming episodes, there is certainly an ominous feel to the promo below — but also new looks for some of the characters and certainly a different color palette! While it may be a small thing, it’s going to be weird to see the show taking place in a warmer version of the Purgatory community; typically, this show films in the winter and spring.

We’re always going to be nervous about some of the threats that permeate this world, but what about Doc in particular? He made a deal earlier this season that could have some far-reaching consequences, and we may be getting closer to learning what some of those are. We know that this show won’t hold anything back; let’s just cross our fingers that we’re not going to be left screaming over a particular cliffhanger for a long time.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Wynonna Earp right now

How are you expecting the first half of Wynonna Earp season 4 to conclude?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around for some other updates related to the series. (Photo: Syfy.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







