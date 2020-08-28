NCIS: Los Angeles season 12: The buildup before production







You’ve waited a long time for NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 — that much is clear already. It’s been months since season 11 aired, and this is the longest filming hiatus in the show’s decade-long history.

Yet, we’re almost at the end of it! As previously reported, September 3 is the projected start date for production, where they will be able to pick up on some of what they were planning originally for the end of last season.

So what should you know in advance of the show coming back? There are a few different things at the moment to consider here.

1. Will some stories from last season be continued? – Based on what was said at the end of last year regarding the Argento arc, probably. We don’t think that the producers are going to abandon something that they have already picked up, but there’s no guarantee it will be there immediately.

2. Will a lot be retained from remaining scripts? – We’re thinking that it will be a balancing act. We’re sure some elements of those stories will remain, but there is no guarantee that everything will be as it once was planned. There may be some changes/accommodations made.

3. Will the global pandemic be included? – It remains to be seen if whole episodes are about it, but given that NCIS: New Orleans is tackling this early on in their season, we know that it exists as a part of this world.

4. What other big stories to expect – In general, it seems like there are plans to utilize Hetty more moving forward — meanwhile, we imagine that some of the questions raised in last season’s “Answers” including the future of Deeks/Kensi and Callen/Anna will continue to be examined.

With the projected filming date in mind, our hope is that NCIS: Los Angeles will be able to return at some point in November.

What do you want to see the most on NCIS: Los Angeles season 12?

