Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Likely nominations! (Week 4)







We’re now in the thick of Big Brother 22 All-Stars, and this week could prove to be at least somewhat interesting.

Let’s start off here with the fact that Enzo is Head of Household. He’s the sort of player who is mixed up in some alliances, but also has a little bit of flexibility to do at least some of what he wants. He’s not a part of the big “The Committee” alliance led by Memphis, though he does have his own pact in the Slick Six alongside Cody, Tyler, Bayleigh, Da’Vonne, and Dani. This means that all of them are likely safe — there have been discussions about Bayleigh and Da’Vonne being in danger soon, but nobody wants to betray an alliance this early on in the game.

Interested in getting some more updates on Big Brother 22 in video form? Then be sure to watch some of the latest below! Once you check that out, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for some ongoing updates and view our show playlist.

With this in mind, Enzo’s plan is to target people who just aren’t attached to many people, and also people who don’t have the best overall relationship with him. This is why Kaysar and Kevin could be his nominations. The former looks to be his target, as he’s an easy person to get out and we think that there is still a definite fear that people have that Janelle could find her way back into the game. (We know that it’s not happening, but these players aren’t privy to a whole lot of the information that we are.)

What makes things interesting here is that if Kevin (the pawn) or Kaysar win Veto, there’s at least a chance Ian could go on the block. Taking him out now could be the biggest move of the season, especially since he is a former winner with quite the long resume. He’s also a big threat.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news and Big Brother 22 live feed updates

What do you want to see happen on the Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feeds as we head into the weekend?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around if you are curious in getting some more news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







