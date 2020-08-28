Magnum PI season 3, NCIS: New Orleans season 7 plot start dates







Want to know when Magnum PI season 3 or NCIS: New Orleans season 7 is going to kick off production? At the very least, we’re getting a better idea of it now.

According to a new report from Deadline, the Jay Hernandez – Perdita Weeks series is looking to kick things off in Hawaii on September 14. That could allow the series to premiere at some point later this fall, though we hesitate to pencil in an exact date as of yet. All of these start dates are tentative, and there is going to be a lot of work done behind the scenes in order to ensure that everything is safe for all parties involved.

As for NCIS: New Orleans, be prepared to see Scott Bakula and the rest of that cast back on September 23. That is considerably later in the month than either the flagship show or NCIS: Los Angeles, which are each poised to start things up in the next couple of weeks. Granted, those two shows are filming in the LA area, and each state has their own protocols and steps that need to be taken.

As for a few other notable shows, be prepared for Bull to start back up on September 25. Meanwhile, multi-camera sitcom The Neighborhood is poised to have its first table read for the new season on September 16. We know that CBS would love to get most of its shows, if possible, back on the air this year, and they’ve already had some success getting series like SWAT back in production alongside their daytime dramas and unscripted fare like Love Island USA and Big Brother. There are some other series, including the hit Blue Bloods, that are still waiting for an official start-of-production date.

