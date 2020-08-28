The X-Files animated, comedic ‘spin-off’ in works at Fox







Even though The X-Files proper seems to be done for the time being, there could be something more coming to Fox.

According to a report coming in from TVLine, Fox is developing an animated spin-off-of-sorts at the network, with original creator Chris Carter on board as an executive producer. (Rocky Russo and Jeremy Sosenko are writing the pilot and will serve as executive producers.) The title for the time being is The X-Files: Albuquerque, and the idea here is that it will revolve around some “misfit agents” who are not the most popular members of the team. (Ultimately, don’t expect Mulder and Scully as major characters here.) This team is going to investigate weird, wacky cases — ones that are probably not serious enough for the original series’ stars to have to deal with.

Want to see a video discussion on the original The X-Files? Then be sure to watch our take on the pilot below! Once you check that out, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for some other updates.

If it’s not altogether clear based on the information we’ve handed out already, this is a show that is going to have comedic leanings. There were some funny moments here and there on the original show, but we don’t exactly think you can call it a “comedy.” This show should be making you laugh, but the question we have is simply this — how much more ground is there to explore on this show? The original covered so much, and you always do have to wonder how big the stakes can be if Mulder and Scully aren’t being called in to help.

With that said, we’ll give the idea a chance — we know that networks are banking hard on animation right now, especially since it’s easier to produce in this climate.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information right now on The X-Files, including some additional insight on the future

Do you want to see an X-Files animated spin-off?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other updates. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







