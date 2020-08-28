Manifest season 3: Show EP debunks theories, shares new teases







Manifest season 3 will be coming to NBC at some point during the 2020-21 season, and while you may be waiting a while to see it, we have some teases to hopefully tide you over.

In the new video below, show executive producer/creator Jeff Rake shares a lot of little details about what could be coming up next! Take, for example, a potential new love interest for Jared, a new passenger who could broaden out the mystery, and also Zeke and Michaela seeking out a new place. There are a lot of fun little tidbits in here, and the show will return a few months following the events of season 2.

Beyond just that, the EP also debunked a couple of theories that have floated around the internet over the past several months. Despite some people saying, for example, that there is a strong physical resemblance between Michaela and the Major, the Major is not Michaela from the future. While we think there are plenty of other time-travel theories that you can still cling to if you want, this is not one of them. Meanwhile, Rake also confirms that the events of the show are not happening in a simulation — go ahead and take that off your board as well.

This video (which is posted on 8/28, in honor of the famed flight at the center of the show) concludes with Rake pointing out some interesting factoids from season 2. This feels like the perfect thing to bookmark and watch again later, just in case you want a reminder or two of some various things before this show ends up premiering.

Happy 828 Day, Manifesters! Here's: 8️⃣ things to look forward to in Season 3

2️⃣ fan theories debunked

8️⃣ things you may have noticed in Season 2 pic.twitter.com/kaSmwxTsEP — Manifest (@NBCManifest) August 28, 2020

