Outlander notes: Caitriona Balfe options potential new starring vehicle







Great news for all of those who love Caitriona Balfe — the Outlander star has seemingly lined up another potential project for her.

According to a report from Deadline, the actress, alongside production studio Ocean Independent, have secured the rights to adapt and produce Here Is the Beehive, the recently-published novel (at least in the UK) by Sarah Crossan. While it’s not 100% confirmed that Balfe will star in an adaptation, signs point to it so long as her schedule permits. She does still have Outlander on her plate, and the filming dates for that have shifted a lot already due to the global health crisis.

In a statement, here is some of what Caitriona had to say about getting to work on this project:

“I am beyond thrilled that Sarah agreed to collaborate with me to bring her exciting and compelling novel to life for the screen … I was particularly drawn to her portrayal of a flawed, complex and wounded woman, navigating a tragic circumstance somewhat of her own creation.”

Per the logline, the book is a “suspenseful, immediate novel about grief, death and obsession. The narrative centers around Ana and Connor, who have been having an affair for three years. In hotel rooms and coffee shops, swiftly deleted texts and secretly captured weekends, they have built an insular world focused on one another. Peeling away the layers of two overlapping marriages, the book is a devastating excavation about risk, obsession and loss.” This is an ambitious project for Caitriona to take on, but we’re excited to see what she is doing in the producing world! She and Sam Heughan both are producing Outlander these days.

