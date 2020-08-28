Supernatural season 15: New trailer signals the end is near







There’s a mighty good chance you’ve heard already that Supernatural season 15 is going to be the end of the road, and we have to expect that there is drama coming around every corner now. How else can you describe a showdown with God? This is as dark and intense of a battle as Sam and Dean Winchester have ever faced, and finding a solution to the problems ahead for the two of them is not going to be easy.

The trailer below should very well serve as the perfect way to hype just-about everyone up for what lies ahead, as it really signals the high stakes that are present for the brothers and Castiel. There is a handful of episodes still to air that were filmed back before the global pandemic hit, and also a couple more that are being wrapped up as we speak. The show’s returning in October, and really will be the anchor of The CW’s fall schedule given how so many of there other things are being held until fall.

We know that the end of the series is going to be big, bold, and epic, but we hope along the way that the writers don’t lose sight on what remains the most important part of the show: The relationship between the brothers. That’s always been at the core of this, and that’s why some of the best episodes haven’t always been the ones that are large in scale. We live for the moments where these two think outside the box to solve problems, or find their relationship tested only to eventually come up with the best possible solution at the end of it. Solving problems is not always easy for the Winchesters, but they often find a way to do so.

Of course, we imagine more teases are coming before the end of the road … we may just have to wait a bit.

