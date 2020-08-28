9-1-1 season 4 spoilers: The newest series-regular promotion







9-1-1 season 4 is not going to be coming back on the air until 2021, but it is nice to know a little bit of casting news in advance!

According to a report coming in from Variety, John Harlan Kim is going to be a series regular moving forward on the series as Albert Kim, Chimney’s younger half-brother and someone who can be well-suited to show some of that character’s evolution.

If you remember, the big news from the season 3 finale was that Maddie was pregnant with Chimney’s kid. What that means is that their relationship is likely going to evolve in all sorts of interesting ways, and we wouldn’t be surprised if Chimney gets involved somewhat in the storyline. The series-regular promotion clearly means that he will be around for a while, and this will help to anchor further this relationship and also Chimney’s personal life away from the show.

In general, one of the main focuses for 9-1-1 season 4 is probably going to be trying to find a way to keep humanizing these characters beyond just what they are going through — especially when so much of that may be immense. There is a pretty good chance that the series is going to take on the global health crisis in some shape or form, mostly because first responders are often put into the center of everything

We imagine that there will be some sort of larger preview for 9-1-1 season 4 when we get around to later this year — we’ll have other updates on the subject as we inch closer! We’re sure that there are going to be some new characters who enter this world, to go along with this announced promotion or whatever else ends up coming out.

