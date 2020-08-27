Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Will Janelle be evicted?







Tonight on Big Brother 22 All-Stars, the latest eviction show is going to feature the end of the road for either Janelle or Kaysar. So, who’s going to end up being evicted at the end of all of this?

For the time being, it does appear reasonably likely that we’re going to see Janelle unfortunately be evicted tonight. We know that there are a ton of people out there hoping to all things BB that there could be some sort of effort in order to save her, but we’re not getting any indication of that at the moment. There’s no word on a pre-jury battle back competition, or something else to give her a better chance of re-entering the game down the road.

The most important thing beyond Janelle’s eviction is who the next Head of Household will be — there’s no guarantee that Kaysar will be coming right after the fact! Christmas seems inclined to want to work with him, thinking that he can be a potential number for a little while. David has blown up his own game as of late, so it doesn’t appear to be altogether likely that he’s going to steer clear of the block forever. He’s a target, and Da’Vonne or Bayleigh could be, as well. Personally, we’d prefer to see someone like a Kaysar come into power, mostly so that he could nominate Nicole and Dani and with that, make a big move that could dramatically shake up the game.

