The Conners season 3: ABC unveils poster, with ‘socially distant’ theme







Entering The Conners season 3, we know that the writers would want to take on some of the current headlines out there. After all, isn’t this a big part of the show’s bread and butter? We know that they have a tendency to do this, and that’s not something that seems to be changing based on the new poster.

If you look below, you can see several of the show’s core characters, including Dan, Darlene, and Jackie, all sporting masks. The tagline also hints at a socially-distant theme. This is a reminder of the pandemic-related stories that will be present moving forward, though it’s also clear that not every single episode will focus on it either. That’s at least according to star/executive producer Sara Gilbert, who had the following to say per TVLine:

“People probably also want a break to some degree and not always be hearing about the pandemic … There are storylines that touch on it. It affects each of our lives in terms of our livelihood. But we also have a lot of storylines that are not related [to COVID-19]. You see [us wearing] masks, but it’s not always front and center in every storyline.”

There is no firm premiere date for The Conners season 3 at the moment, and that may be largely due to the fact that production for this show just kicked off and the bulk of ABC’s scripted fare has yet to even get in that position as of yet. More than likely, we’re going to be in the midst of a waiting game for a good while here in order to see when certain things come back on the air. Patience will be a virtue here, and we just hope that The Conners ends up finding a way to make people laugh during some hard times.

