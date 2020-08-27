Blue Bloods season 11: What’s the earliest possible premiere date now?







Yesterday, CBS confirmed some of their upcoming premiere dates — and in the process, confirmed further that much of their scripted fare will not be back until at least November.

So where does that leave us when it comes to Blue Bloods season 11? Think in a place where there is some uncertainty. Filming has yet to resume for the Donnie Wahlberg – Tom Selleck series, and there is not even an official start date out there yet. This is a show that is having to accommodate a number of different post-pandemic production rules in New York City, let alone trying to find a way to depict policing in a divided country where police brutality and social justice are in the spotlight more than ever.

Right now, it’s clear that we are at least two months away from season 11 premiering, and quite possibly more than that. The earliest we foresee Blue Bloods back is November 6, and the is a perfect-storm scenario where production can start over the next few weeks. The producers need to be ahead of the curve in terms of getting episodes wrapped long before the show can premiere — they need to be at least four or five episodes ahead of what is airing to keep a schedule of airing new ones every week. That may be able to shift slightly depending on if there are early hiatuses on the schedule, but we’ll have to wait and see on that.

One other feasible possibility for the show would be to premiere on November 13 — that way, there are only two episodes that they would need to air before Black Friday, when surely CBS would schedule a repeat. From there, maybe they would have two or three more in the month of December before another hiatus, and that would allow production to get far ahead even with some holiday breaks for the cast and crew. Everyone will need to be a little bit more flexible this year,

