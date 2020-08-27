MasterChef Junior season 8 premiere date pushed back







Originally, Fox was going to do a new season of MasterChef Junior this fall, and we had every reason to think that it would air. After all, this season had already filmed, and given that we haven’t seen anything with this franchise for a while, it made sense for the network to want to put it back on the air.

Yet, it appears as though this is not going to happen in the immediate future. While the Gordon Ramsay series was originally supposed to air following new episodes of The Masked Singer, that is no longer happening. Instead, Fox is shifting over the Ken Jeong series I Can See Your Voice where it is airing after the singing show, which gives Ken two shows, one right after the next. These two shows are also similar and are both in production at the moment, meaning that they should be ready in time.

More than likely, what Fox is now doing with MasterChef Junior is using it as a utility player for something a little bit later on down the road. It’s not clear when some of the other shows on the network are going to be back in production and with that in mind, they may need a show like this to fill a crack. Fox knows that this is the sort of show that can air at any given time and because of that, they probably are not in any rush. They know they’ll get decent-enough ratings.

As for MasterChef itself, we’re just hoping that the flagship series can air at some point next summer. This was a show that was interrupted because of everything going on with the global health crisis. Fox has already been airing the most-recent season of the show this summer to try and fill in the cracks.

