United We Fall season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at ABC? The latest







Going into tonight’s finale, should you expect a United We Fall season 2 renewal? Is there any real reason at all to have hope? Within this piece, we’ll break down at least some of what we know about the future of the comedy series.

Let’s kick things off here with what we know for sure, and that’s rather simple — there’s a lot of uncertainty in general here. ABC has not confirmed one way or another that the show is coming back, and they may not for some time still.

With that being said, we cannot say that we are overly optimistic about anything at the moment. ABC has a real habit of canceling shows that air in the summer, and while we don’t think that its ratings (the show is averaging a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic) are necessarily terrible for this time of the year, it may not be enough. There wasn’t a whole lot of promotion for this show in advance, and there is a chance that viewers would forget about this by the time that it did potentially come back on the air.

Ultimately, we do want to see some of these actors moving into some other shows soon, no matter what the premise for them may be. Take, for example, Guillermo Diaz — one of the fun things about getting here was that it was such a far cry from him playing Huck in Scandal. Meanwhile, Will Sasso is one of those comedic performers who can do some great work almost no matter the circumstance or the genre. Hopefully, there’s a chance for something more from them soon … and we also hope that we get a chance for more of United We Fall at some point over the next several months. If it gets canceled, ABC will probably hide the news at some point moving into the fall.

What do you want to see when it comes to a United We Fall renewal?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember here to also stick around for some other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







