Is The 100 new tonight on The CW? The return date and what’s ahead







Is The 100 new tonight on The CW? Within this article, we come bearing some more information … and also take a little bit of a look ahead.

Let’s go ahead now and get the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode coming on the air tonight, with the reason for it being that we’re in the midst of the final hiatus presumably of the series’ run. The series is currently slated to return with a new episode on September 9 entitled “Blood Giant,” and it will more than likely set the stage for whatever is coming up next.

To get a little bit more in the way of insight, be sure to check out the official synopsis below:

BEST LAID PLANS – The red sun derails Clarke’s (Eliza Taylor) plans. Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Bob Morley, Richard Harmon, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star. Michael Cliett directed the episode written by Ross Knight (#711). Original airdate 9/9/2020.

It’s true that this doesn’t give away some big flurry of information as to what is coming up next, but it is still exciting to have some of these details mapped out. This is probably going to be a big episode when it comes to setting the stage for the endgame of this season, whatever that may end up being. We’re hoping for some fireworks for sure, but also a situation that some of these characters will eventually find their way out of. There has already been so much death within the world of The 100 over the years, and we’re hoping that at this point, there can be some sort of reprieve from all of the chaos.

All in all, we just have to prepare now for the tough goodbye…

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The 100 right now

What do you want to see when it comes to The 100 moving forward?

Are you shocked that the show isn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







