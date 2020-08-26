NCIS season 18, Blue Bloods season 11 not airing until at least November







If you are looking to see NCIS season 18 or Blue Bloods season 11 on the air, you’re going to be waiting for at least a good while.

Today, CBS confirmed their schedule through at least the end of the October, and it’s clear through this that most of the show’s traditional fall scripted shows are going to be on hold. That includes the aforementioned shows plus NCIS: Los Angeles, SEAL Team, Magnum PI, and many more. To date, the only CBS scripted fall show in production is SWAT, though some others are hoping to kick things off in September.

This premiere window goes along with what we’ve been saying here for a good while, as it felt unreasonable to expect these shows to be able to start production next month (at the earliest) and then turn stories around for late September or early October. Our hope is that most shows will be able to air at least four or five episodes this year, that way there is some element of familiarity present here until the start of the holiday season. Big Brother is going to help fill the void on the schedule until then (it wraps on October 28), as will some other acquired shows including Star Trek: Discovery from CBS All Access and One Day at a Time, which is now airing on Pop after starting off its run on Netflix.

Rest assured, these casts and crews are all eager to get back to work and deliver some of the stories that you love — yet, they can only do this once it is 100% safe for them to do so.

