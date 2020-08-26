Altered Carbon canceled at Netflix; season 3 not happening







While we don’t consider this to be a huge surprise, it is nonetheless very much newsworthy — an Altered Carbon season 3 is not happening at Netflix.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, the streaming service is opting to not move forward with another batch of episodes of the science fiction series. So why is this happening? According to the publication’s sources, this has nothing to do with the global health crisis, which has caused the end of some other shows as of late including The Society. Instead, this revolves more around the series’ total viewership versus the cost, which is something that Netflix looks at with the vast majority of its shows.

The reality here for Altered Carbon is simply this: It’s not a cheap series to make. Such is the way with a lot of shows within this genre. You’re having to create a visual spectacle to match the captivating story, and that is not an altogether easy thing to throw together. It takes time in order to ensure that everything is perfectly constructed, and it also costs a pretty penny to make it all happen.

As for whether or not we see an Altered Carbon season 3 happening elsewhere, it feels doubtful. It’s very difficult to move a streaming show over to a different network or service, and it’s probably even more complicated given the nature of this particular show. While it could easily assemble a new cast (the premise of this show makes that possible), it feels like we wouldn’t get a season 3 until 2022 and that long layoff could hurt performance. We already think that the long break between seasons 1 and 2 is one of the things that hurt this show already.

In the end, we’ll still miss Altered Carbon — it was at least attempting to do something unique and bold, and we’ll always respect that.

