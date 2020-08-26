Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: David drama & damage control







This morning on the Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feeds, there was a lot of drama and discussion — no surprise really. Just think in terms of some of what happened last night.

For those who didn’t hear that much about it previously, here’s what you need to know. Even though Janelle is on the block and likely to be evicted, David stirred up some drama by stating that Janelle was suggesting that Da’Vonne was on the fence about keeping David over Nicole Anthony last week. He also slipped up and said that Cody and Tyler were also talking about this … and with that, ended up throwing his #1 ally Tyler under the bus. He later apologized to Tyler, who started to wonder if David was going to screw over his game.

This morning, Da’Vonne chose to discuss the issue with Tyler after hearing the gossip from David the night before — and he tried to shift the blame more over to Kaysar for spreading stuff around. Meanwhile, Cody just attributed this to David scrambling and trying to find his place in the game. This is a reminder that Cody isn’t as close to David as Tyler, so he’s more fine putting him in a little bit of hot water.

Does Da’Vonne really believe any deflections from Tyler and Cody? She shouldn’t; instead, she should be concerned on some level that people are discussing her as a possible target down the road. She’s played this game twice before. She is in a more precarious spot that ever, especially since some people in the game are contemplating removing either her or Bayleigh from the game before Kaysar, who is clearly the easy target.

