Batwoman season 2: Has Javicia Leslie seen her costume yet?







There’s a good chance that you heard the news already that Javicia Leslie is going to be the new star for Batwoman season 2. However, the producers of the show are keeping a lot of other details under wraps. Filming hasn’t started yet, and we haven’t even seen what the costume is that Leslie’s character of Ryan Wilder will wear. Is it going to be similar to the Ruby Rose version?

If it’s any consolation, it sounds like Leslie herself hasn’t even see the costume yet. This is confirmed in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, where she goes on to explain her happiness to be on the show … and then also her hopes to be a part of this show for a really long time:

“There’s not many actors that get this opportunity to play in a world that you can continue to develop and expand on for a decade … This is a great beginning to what I’m sure will be a very long journey.”

Given that Arrow lasted for eight seasons and The Flash has seven right now, there’s a great chance that the show will be around for a good while. All of that will depend on the ratings, but we’re sure that there’s going to be some people checking it out when it returns in 2021.

As for how Rose’s Kate Kane is written out of the series, that is one of the primary mysteries floating around out there. We know that it’s going to be a part of the story somehow, and the show isn’t just moving forward with the idea that this character somehow never existed.

Hopefully, we’ll start to hear something more about Leslie on Batwoman, including a costume reveal, at some point in September.

