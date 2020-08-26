America’s Got Talent season 15: Who is Dance Town Family?







America’s Got Talent kicked off its latest performance show on Tuesday night, and it was an act that we weren’t that familiar with: Dance Town Family.

So … who are Dance Town Family? This is a group we don’t really remember all that well, so odds are they were featured during the at-home version of the competition. (Edit: That has been confirmed now!) They come from all walks of life and all ages, and they were ready to go out there and try to have fun while performing with each other. They performed remotely from Florida, where they did a ballroom-inspired routine right around the beach and the sun.

We will say this — when it comes to pure visuals, it was one of the cooler acts that we’ve had a chance to see so far.

Was the act successful? By and large we’d say so, but the larger question we’re left to wonder here is whether or not anyone will vote for them at all. Their #1 issue is that they don’t have any real name recognition at all, and we have to think that this is going to be a problem. That does matter on this show — it’s not all about just performance quality, since people need to be invested in who you are and then also your story.

Ultimately, though, viewers will make the decision on Dance Town Family when the results are put out there Wednesday night. Keep your eyes peeled for more updates as that episode happens!

