Lucifer season 6: What is the current episode count?







Sure, we’re only at the halfway point of Lucifer season 5 at the moment … but why not start thinking about season 6? There is one more season still to come, and one of the questions we’ve long wondered is how many episodes that would be. Season 4 was ten episodes, whereas season 5 was extended to 16.

Speaking in a new interview with The Wrap, Tom Ellis seemingly confirms that there are going to be ten episodes coming up:

“I had a Zoom meeting with the writers last week, so I got a complete outline of Season 6. It’s interesting because obviously we thought Season 5 was the final season for pretty much the majority of the time. So we were headed in a particular direction and we spent a lot of time thinking about what the end of our show would be. And then Netflix said, ‘You want to do some more?’ And we said, ‘OK, let’s just hold on a second.’ But basically, where we finish our show in Season 6 is where we were going to finish in Season 5 — but we obviously got another story to tell in between as a breaking off point. There’s now 10 episodes of another story that then ties in and comes back to where we were going to finish it. That’s what I can tell you.”

Of course, it’s worth saying in here that plans can very well change, especially since they have before. Also, season 5 is doing extremely well on Netflix — it’s generating numbers that are among the very best on Netflix. Regardless of the episode count, we’re just glad to get a season 6 at all.

