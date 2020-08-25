Last Man Standing’s Tim Allen reunites with Richard Karn for new show







While you wait for more Last Man Standing to come on the air again with season 9, how about some other news pertaining to Tim Allen?

According to a new report coming in now courtesy of TVLine, Allen is re-teaming with his former Home Improvement co-star Richard Karn for the upcoming History series Assembly Required. The idea, per, the logline, is for the show to “spotlight the best and brightest builders from across the country, at their home workshops, as they compete to breathe new life into everyday household items in desperate need of fixing. This new series will push each contestant to their limits while testing their ability and ingenuity to not only rebuild it but to build it better. In each episode, Allen and Karn will also dive into the unique history around these items to celebrate the men and women who crafted them, and the techniques used.” Karn is set to serve as the show’s host, with Allen set presumably for some sort of role. Both parties are serving as executive producers.

In a statement, here is what Allen had to say about the new project:

“Let’s face it — we’re living in a throwaway society … We buy, break, replace… rinse and repeat. Whatever happened to repair and rebuild?! There are some people who unfriend, unfollow and dispose of anything that offends, annoys or breaks — so I’ve created a show to remind people of the satisfaction and pride that comes from rebuilding something on their own. And who better to join me than my buddy from the old Tool Time days — Richard Karn! Now we’re talking More Power! Albert Einstein once said, ‘I’m not a genius, I’m just passionately curious.’ Well, let’s get curious! Even a chimpanzee would at least show interest, right? Wait — I think I just came up with another idea for the show! R-R-R!”

Ultimately, we have a hard time imagining that this show would interfere with anything Allen has going on with Last Man Standing, especially with that show’s flexible production schedule. That is one of the benefits of doing work on a sitcom!

What do you think about this new Tim Allen – Richard Karn show?

